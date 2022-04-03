'My Fair Lady' opens at Shea's

This is the first time in 25 years the hit Broadway musical has returned to the Broadway stage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend you can enjoy the sights and sounds of one of Broadway's musical classics, "My Fair Lady," at Shea's Performing Arts Center. This is the first time in 25 years the hit Broadway musical has returned to the Broadway stage.

While this production is a revival - the nostalgia will be there for people who grew up with the original Broadway show and the Audrey Hepburn movie. You can expect the Broadway show you know and love - the songs, the costumes, the story - with a contemporary influence because of the way society has changed.

"It is traditional in some senses, but what I think is interesting about doing 'My Fair Lady' in 2022 is gender politics have shifted over the last 70 years or so, right? So now we're viewing this through a contemporary lens and it's the same show that was on Broadway in 1956 with some modifications," said Sam Simahk who plays Freddy Eynsford-Hill in "My Fair Lady."

For more information on the Health and Safety Policies, please visit https://t.co/jwTrOlg9um. — SheasPAC (@SheasBFLO) March 3, 2022

On Monday, Shea's announced that it's doing away with its COVID-19 vaccine policy for guests. Shea's posted an update on its website saying in part, "In accordance with the changes in guidelines from Erie County, New York State, and the CDC, proof of vaccination and masks are not required at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, effective March 1, 2022."

At this time, face masks are no longer required; however, guests are strongly encouraged to wear them at all times while inside Shea's. For more information about Shea's COVID-19 policies, click here.