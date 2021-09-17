Musicians to rally for veterans

10 local musical acts will come together for a concert Sunday to benefit Veteran's One-Stop Center of WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for something to do after the Bills game on Sunday, we have a way you can enjoy some great music, and support local veterans all at once.

Sunday afternoon, the Sportsmens Tavern on Amherst Street in Black Rock will host the fourth annual Red, White, Rock n' Blues concert. All proceeds will go to benefit the Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York. The center brings people, resources and organizations together to improve the quality of life for those who have served or are serving in the armed forces of the United States and their families. They offer services ranging from legal advice to employment opportunities, to readjustment counseling.

Kathy Zunner of the Veteran's One-Stop of WNY says the event will encompass the entire Sportsmen's complex. "We have three stages, one at Sportsmen Tavern, one at The Cave and then one at Sportsman's Park. The one at the Park is outside so we're very excited to incorporate that into this year's event and all of the money goes back to local veterans in the area "

Legendary Buffalo Musician Alison Pipitone adds that it is an honor to give back to such an important cause. "The vets and anyone in the military is such an important part of our community and I feel like, you know musicians, and actually a lot of musicians who are in the military, but I feel like sometimes it feels good for us to be able to feel connected to that part of the culture."