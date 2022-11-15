Mulligan's Brick Bar: Generations of stories on the sales block

Allentown mainstay up for sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The saying goes 'if these walls could talk', and I speak for many in saying, thank goodness they can't. I am talking about Mulligan's Brick Bar. It is a building that dates back to 1897 and has had a long history as a tavern, speak-easy, even a private residence. It is also a place that has been a rite of passage for generations. And now, The Brick Bar, is on the sales block.

"I wasn't sure what the response was gonna be, but it was so positive and people kept coming forward, everybody's got a Brick Bar story," says realtor Carmelo Parlato of Gurney, Becker & Bourne.

Although he didn't feel comfortable sharing his favorite Brick Bar story, I did reveal to him that I used to trick-or-treat in the bar when I was growing up around the corner. It is true, everyone has a story.

From the nights with friends, to the elephant head over the bar, to the Old Vienna splits, sold by the case, this place holds fond, and foggy memories for literally generations of Western New Yorkers.

For current owners Bill Reagan and Kim Rossi, that story begins in 1998, when they moved to Buffalo from New York City looking for a better quality of life. Bill had been to the Queen City with his cousin over the years and even recalled fond memories of the Brick Bar. Once they decided to move here, they scoured the papers for business opportunities. A very simple ad jumped out at them, "tavern for sale", along with a phone number. They called the number and, you guessed it, the phone rang here, at the Brick Bar, it was destiny. Fast forward almost a quarter century and they are ready to move on, pass the Mulligan's torch and retire.

Parlato says the history is what has drawn in a lot of potential buyers. "First off It got its liquor license post-prohibition in 1934, prohibition ended in 1933. Prior to that it had a speakeasy on the 2nd floor, so it was always a bar."

The 2nd and 3rd floors are mostly gutted. During prohibition, and before, the 2nd floor consisted of 2 apartments and a separate speakeasy and ballroom. The building is in the Allentown Historic Preservation District meaning that both the business and building are eligible for the full 40% in historical tax credits.