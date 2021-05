Three local, woman-owned shops are ready for Mother's Day

AMHERST, N.Y. — Mother's Day is this Sunday, and Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill visited three, local, woman-owned gift shops on Main Street.

Two of them, Rove and Nest, are in Williamsville. The other, Spruce, is in Snyder.

Why buy from a big-box store or franchise when you can support a local business and keep the money in Western New York?