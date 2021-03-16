Monroe County teen featured on American Idol

Brianna Collichio, of Spencerport near Rochester, was featured on American Idol and her audition blew the judges away!

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — A 15-year-old teen from Spencerport, an hour east of Buffalo, is getting national attention for her amazing voice and perseverance.

Brianna Collichio was featured on American Idol and her audition blew the judges away. The show posted the full clip of her audition on Facebook and Twitter where thousands of people "liked" and commented on the amazing performance.

The teen not only has an incredible voice, she has an inspirational story to share. During her American Idol audition, Collichio shared her story of living with Cystic Fibrosis. She told the judges that the night before her original audition, she was rushed to the hospital and ended up needing surgery.

Luckily Collichio's sister was able to reschedule the American Idol audition, and this weekend she stunned the judges by singing Alessia Cara's "Scars to Your Beautiful."

Do you believe in miracles? 👼💖 #BriannaCollichio shares why she felt her #AmericanIdol audition was one. pic.twitter.com/yPTS0PXZxJ — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 15, 2021