Have you ever been at a really great party and then they ran out of beer?

Welcome to Russia.

There is no shortage of enthusiasm for the World Cup but there is a shortage of beer. Bars and restaurants have been running low due to high demand from World Cup fans. Even their suppliers are having a tough time keeping up. Swedish fans apparently drank one city completely dry.

One Croatian fan, though says he has yet to encounter any trouble getting some suds, said you just need to know where to look.

Beer sales have fallen pretty significantly in Russia over the years and a lot of brewers said they just didn't expect this dramatic demand.

Generally, a bad week for beer and sports.

A big party foul coming to you from Pittsburgh.

A Pirates fan tried to catch a foul ball, missed and the ball just annihilated his beer.

It just exploded all over the place--spraying other fans in the process.

And you know that's somewhere in the neighborhood of a 12-dollar error.







