From Buffalo, it's a bit of a hike getting to the Challenger Learning Center in Allegany, NY

but it's nothing compared to how far you'll go once you get there.

"They're going at least 250 miles up," director Fred Welch explains of the simulated shuttle mission which is the center's centerpiece.

"When they come here they are actually doing the mission," he says, "they're not being talked to, they're not being shown something they are part of it."

25,000 students have had the chance to go above and beyond with this space program.

This month, a group from Campbell-Savona helped the center complete its 1000th mission.

"It's been fun to see it grow," says retired teacher and the center's Space Academy Coordinator Sharon Bushnell. "I think we have a lot more that we're going to be able to do."

The center's mission is to continue work cut short by tragedy 32 years ago when the space shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after liftoff killing seven astronauts on board including New Hampshire teacher Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first civilian in space.

"Since it was going to be a teacher mission it was really focused on kids and Christa was going to do all kinds of experiments from space that kids had designed so they wanted to keep that going and let the kids finish their mission," said Bushnell.

Advancements from NASA have brought us a long way making so many things possible from Uber rides to microwaves. The learning center hopes its missions will continue to inspire young minds to help take us places we'd never imagined.

As we celebrate Western New York we say cheers to the 1000 missions down and many more to go.

