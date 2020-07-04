BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every educator is taking a different approach to this unprecedented situation. One Niagara Wheatfield principal's philosophy is when there's a void in communication, there can be negativity, and he wants to keep his students positive.

Jordan Schmidt, principal at Edward Town Middle School, has been releasing new videos each week on YouTube and the school website to stay connected to his students while they're separated. He dresses up as famous characters such as Mr. Rogers and artist Bob Ross, while keeping his students updated on school announcements and reminding them to keep their spirits up and keep working hard.

Mr. Schmidt releases his videos on Mondays and you can find them all here.

His advice to teachers who aren't comfortable teaching over video yet is to have fun, and know you can always delete it and try again.

