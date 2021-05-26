Meet under the stars at the Martz Kohl Observatory

Chautauqua County site invites public to use powerful scopes

FREWSBURG, N.Y. — A 20-year effort to add computerized navigational systems has paid off for Martz Kohl Observatory.

The Chautauqua County site located in Frewsburg, now offers interactive experiences for guests. Upgrades now allow schools to control the powerful telescopes remotely.

It is the largest publicly-owned and accessible observatory in the United States. It is run by the Marshal Martz Memorial Astronomical Association, a not-for-profit voluntary group of people interested in astronomy.