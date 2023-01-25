McDonald's honors WNY franchise owner for response to the Tops shooting

Dave Singelyn worked with McDonald's and the Recource Council of WNY to serve thousands of meals to the East Buffalo community out of the "McRig."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dave Singelyn may not be a native Buffalonian, but he is already showing that he knows what it means to be part of the City of Good Neighbors. Singelyn, who owns thirty McDonald's stores in Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania, was just recognized by his corporation for stepping up for his new community in a time of need.

Singelyn had just relocated his businesses from the New York City area in early 2022, when tragedy struck Buffalo with the mass shooting at Tops. Knowing he wanted to help, but not having many contacts in the area yet, he started knocking on doors to see what he could do.

He landed at the Resource Council of Western New York on East Ferry Street.

"Didn't know anyone there, they didn't know us," Singelyn said. "Just knocked on the door and said, local business owner, can we help? What is there we can do? Because you just don't know what's needed."

When he learned there was a need for food, Singelyn knew just what to do. He called McDonald's corporate office and requested to bring their mobile restaurant called the "McRig", which is typically deployed to natural disasters, to Buffalo.

Singelyn and his staff served eight thousand meals out of the McRig in two days. He also donated to the 5/14 Survivors Rund and the Western New York Resource Council.

It was for these acts that the McDonald's corporation surprised Dave at a recent conference with its prestigious Community Award. He says it was unexpected, especially considering he is knew to the area.

"Don't really do it with the thought of community relations," he said. "It's just doing the right thing."