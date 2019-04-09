BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students returning to Maryvale Central Schools on Wednesday morning will have to part ways with their cell phones during the school day.

Earlier this summer, the Board approved a new code of conduct for the upcoming year. It includes an agreement that says students must keep their personal electronic devices in their lockers during the entire school day.

Students will be allowed to check their phones during the four minute passing times in between class periods.

The complete code of conduct including the new cell phone policy, which even includes Apple watches and headphones, can be reviewd here.