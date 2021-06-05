Make Lemon Aide Foundation's annual walk returns as 'Laps of Love'

Participants can walk, run, or roll all week as part of one of Western New York's most inclusive events

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Western New York's most inclusive summer events is back in a new way.

The Make Lemon Aide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy reimagined its annual walk, and is launching "Laps of Love" at the Outer Harbor on Sunday, June 6.

Supporters can visit Wilkeson Pointe all week through Sunday, June 13 to walk, run, or roll through either a one or 2.5 mile course. Each course will be filled with attractions and reminders to celebrate love, diversity, and inclusion for people of all abilities.

"There's chalk, there's bubbles, there's seesaws, there's slides, there's fun signage, there's a beer garden and food trucks for the adults, so it's really catered to everyone," Make Lemon Aide Foundation Founder Lauren Wailer told 2 On Your Side.

"It's family friendly, and just to help bring awareness to raise funds for this therapy that is so critical and so very important," said volunteer Caren Cahoon, whose 11-year-old daughter, Emelia, will be participating in the event.

"Every year that she goes she knows it's a time to celebrate her, and how important she is, and how hard she works, and everyone else as well."

The hours of operation for Laps of Love are:

Sunday, June 6: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, June 7: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 10: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, June 11: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 13: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.