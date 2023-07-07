Macedonian Festival returns in Blasdell

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Join Blasdell for a vibrant celebration of Macedonian culture at the much-anticipated 33rd annual Macedonian Festival.
The 3-day festival runs July 7-9 at Sts.Cyril and Methody Orthodox Church at 4785 Lake Ave in Blasdell.
Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill gave Channel 2 viewers a sneak preview of the rich traditions, enchanting music, and exquisite cuisine that Macedonia has to offer. There will be delicious food like kebabs, homemade baklava, and cookies. There will also be traditional dances and a live concert by a Macedonian band from Michigan.
You can browse through a diverse array of crafts and souvenirs that showcase the country's craftsmanship.
For more information: www.cyrilmethody.com/macedonian-festival