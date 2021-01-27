Lunar tubing at Peek'n Peak Resort

When the sun goes down, the lights come up on the tubing lanes.

CLYMER, N.Y. — The snow is flying in Western new York and that means business is going downhill for Peek'n Peak Resorts. For skiers, snowboarders and tubers that is. And for the tubers, when the sun goes down the lunar lights come up.

"We have music playing real loud all night long. It’s a good environment," says Isaac Gratto, Operations Manager at Peek'n Peak. There are 14 tubing lanes, a "magic carpet" to get up to the top and the best part, no experience needed. Tubers must be at least 3 years-old to ride.

Lunar tubing begins as soon as the sun goes down. It features thousands of LED lights, along with a live DJ on some nights. Lunar tubing is no additional charge. The tubing hill is in addition to more than 20 ski and snowboarding trails.

Peek'n Peak is working at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tubing lanes are open:

Monday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: CLOSED

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. -9 p.m.