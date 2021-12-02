Local wedding venues scrambling to re-book 2020 weddings for '21 & '22

A month before the new state guidelines take place, venues are booking up quickly.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know that the pandemic has changed everyone's lives over the last year in more ways than one. That includes thousands of couples who postponed their weddings, and newly engaged couples trying to plan.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, 2 On Your Side spoke with the operators of six local wedding venues. They say the holiday is always a popular weekend for engagements, and they're bracing for an influx of calls next week from couples looking to book. It comes at a time when spots are already filling up quick for this year and next.

That's because we're a month away from New York State allowing up to 150 people at weddings receptions, as long as everyone tests negative for Covid beforehand. The venues are still waiting for more logistical information from the state and local health departments about how the new guidelines all work. In the meantime, it means that lot of couples who had postponed in 2020 will finally get to have their weddings this year.

"We don't have much dates over at the Statler," said Conor Hawkins, the General Manager for the Curtiss Hotel, who also runs weddings at Statler City. "We have a few over here at the Curtiss. We have some dates available too, but obviously our busy days, on Saturdays, are very, very busy. Right now people are trying to fill up on the off days, the Sundays too. "

Over at Classic Events, which owns and operates the banquet rooms at the Hotel Lafayette, Events at the Foundry, Acqua Banquets, and Shea's Seneca, President Molly Koessler's calendar has been in a constant state of flux.