Local Valentine's Day dinners at home

Capacity and social distancing restrictions are making it difficult to get a last minute Valentine's Day dinner reservation, but you can still celebrate at home.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven't made a dinner reservation yet to go out to eat for Valentine's Day this weekend, good luck finding one. Capacity restrictions, social distancing, and the 10 p.m. curfew are making it tough to dine out at the last minute.

But that's o.k. There are still a lot of great options to have an easy and romantic dinner at home.

Nothing says "I love you" like pizza. Lots of places - like Franco's, La Nova, and Macy's Place are offering heart-shaped pizzas. Some spots will even include romantic messages in pizza toppings or on the pizza box.

Surprise! 🎉 We’re extending our $5 off $25 offer for another week! Order now with promo code FEB21. Valid through February 13th. Online only. Order here: https://t.co/Up7apLVtR9 pic.twitter.com/hVeSknYX0t — Franco's Pizza (@Francos_Pizza) February 8, 2021

If you're feeling adventurous and want to do the cooking, as they do every year, Sloan Supermarket is offering a sweetheart dinner special for two for just $19.99. It includes 2 strip steaks, lobster tails, shrimp, twice baked potatoes and dessert. Just remember they are closed on Sundays which means you would have to pick it up on Friday or Saturday.

For a more gourmet experience, Chef Darien Bryan of the Plating Society, who's also the personal chef for some Bills players, has a Valentine's "take & make" meal for two. It includes steak and lobster and sides for $165. You order it now, pick it up Saturday at the Broadway Market, and then on Sunday Chef Darian himself will lead you in a step-by-step cooking tutorial through zoom.