Local sage stick and home decor business expands to first storefront on Hertel Avenue

After finding success at artist markets and the Lexington Co-Op, Courtney Nelson-Benton plans to open the first Elle James Decor shop on Hertel Avenue next month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A business owner who has built her brand around a product that can help you relax and bring good energy into your home will be opening her first shop next month.

Courtney Nelson-Benton launched Elle James Decor three years ago. She's known for her homemade floral sage sticks, as well as wreaths and other decor items. Courtney started off at artisan markets and festivals, before landing on the shelves of the Lexington Co-Op.

With many of those shopping events cancelled in the last year because of the pandemic, Courtney's now working on getting her first shop on Hertel Avenue ready to open to serve her customers in March.

"I grew my business that way and so a lot of my customers were used to seeing me at these different festivals," Nelson-Benton told 2 On Your Side. "But with nothing happening like that right now I really wanted to get back out there."

Courtney also plans to use the shop as a resource for other minatory female- owned businesses through mentoring and pop-up events.