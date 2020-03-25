BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many local hospitals are having trouble getting personal protective equipment for their workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. As they've been putting out the call for donations, the community is stepping up to deliver.

K.C. Mullett is the owner of Neat Restaurant in Williamsville. A restaurant group out of Canada reached out to him earlier this week saying they had 1,000 N-95 masks and heard Buffalo needed them.

So Mullett posted it about it on his business's Facebook page, asking who needed donations. He wasn't prepared for the number of responses he received to the post.

"I initially thought to reach out to Facebook, our Facebook community, for suggestions on who to donate to," he told 2 On Your Side. "We had almost 10,000 responses over the course of ten hours."

On Tuesday, Mullett delivered 400 masks to Roswell Park, 400 to Kaleida Health, and the rest to some smaller healthcare facilities and individuals who responded to the post.

Neat Restaurant is also involved in efforts to help local restaurant works and musicians stay on their feet during the pandemic.

