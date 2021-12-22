Local pharmacies call on Governor Hochul to sign rescue package

The relief package would protect access to patient care at independent pharmacies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the added work load of vaccine clinics and Covid testing on top of getting prescriptions filled on time, pharmacists have been pushed to the brink in by the pandemic. It may end up costing you at your neighborhood pharmacy, if things don't change.

Independent pharmacists from around the Western New York region will rally at the Niagara Apothecary in Niagara Falls today. They're calling on Governor Hochul to sign the pharmacy rescue package that's on her desk.

The bill would protect access to pharmacy services by putting regulations on pharmacy benefit managers, which control commercial pharmacies.

Niagara Apothecary Owner and Pharmacist Jamie Latke says the pharmacists' main concerns are getting reimbursed properly for filing prescriptions, and that patients aren't automatically directed to mail order pharmacies.

"We're working in negative margins, long hours, and it's a bad business model," she told 2 On Your Side. "We don't know a lot of times how much we're going to get paid. You get a loaf of bread at the grocery store, the grocery store knows exactly and how much they're going to get paid, and when they're going to get paid. We don't know any of that anymore, and you can't run a business like that."

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents Pharmacy Benefit Managers, has a statement on their website that reads in part,

"The bottom line is that the New York legislation will significantly increase prescription drug costs, restrict home delivery of medications, and remove safety protocols for dispensing medicines that protect patients."

The pharmacy rescue plan has passed unanimously in the New York State legislature and delivered to the governor over the summer.