Local Make-A-Wish chapter celebrates World Wish Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Make-A-Wish organization is celebrating World Wish Day on Thursday. It marks the anniversary of the first wish ever granted by the organization back in 1980.
The WNY Make-A-Wish chapter is celebrating with an online benefit concert, featuring Western New York singer Cami Clune who was on NBC's The Voice.
Clune grew up with a chronic condition and went through her own battle. Kate Glaser, the Senior Manager of Brand, Communications and Community Engagement, told 2 On Your Side that Clune was "absolutely hands down" interested in doing something.
The benefit concert will be streaming Thursday at 8:30 pm on the Western New York Make-A-Wish social media pages.
Daybreak's Melissa Holmes and Patrick Hammer are hosting the online benefit concert.