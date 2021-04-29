Local Make-A-Wish chapter celebrates World Wish Day

To celebrate, an online benefit concert will be live streamed Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Make-A-Wish organization is celebrating World Wish Day on Thursday. It marks the anniversary of the first wish ever granted by the organization back in 1980.

The WNY Make-A-Wish chapter is celebrating with an online benefit concert, featuring Western New York singer Cami Clune who was on NBC's The Voice.

Clune grew up with a chronic condition and went through her own battle. Kate Glaser, the Senior Manager of Brand, Communications and Community Engagement, told 2 On Your Side that Clune was "absolutely hands down" interested in doing something.

We are thrilled to host the World Wish Day Celebration starring @camiclune + band Vitamin D3.



It's streaming live tomorrow evening, beginning at 830pm right here on our page and also our Facebook at https://t.co/oMJLw1tSft



Special thanks to hosts @2MelissaHolmes + @pathammer💫 pic.twitter.com/Xdp6HhtaVj — Make-A-Wish WNY (@makeawishwny) April 29, 2021

The benefit concert will be streaming Thursday at 8:30 pm on the Western New York Make-A-Wish social media pages.