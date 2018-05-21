A local group of filmmakers are arriving home Monday from the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The Western New Yorkers have been on the ride of their lives watching their short film, named Ride of Your Life, awarded the honor of being screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

"If we had to describe our experience so far, it's been absolutely amazing," one of the team members said.

The Western New York group, called the Partially Submerged Elephants, created the seven minute short for the 48 Hour Film Festival last fall where they took home Best Film of 2017.

That qualified them for Filmapalooza in Paris, where they walked away with Top 5 in the world for Best Films.

And that brought them to Cannes.

"What's so awesome about the Cannes Film Festival is everybody here is kind of here for the love of cinema and you feel like really a small fish in a big pond [but] at the same time, you're with the big players," they said.

Though they were not up for any awards at Cannes, the award for them was networking.

They said they got to talk with buyers and distributors that could potentially share their film around the world.

Whether anything comes of that, they said that this is a special group and there may very likely be a feature in their future.

They added that this is all possible because Buffalo has backed them all the way.

"Thank you Buffalo and thank you to all of our sponsors and everyone that's donated to us on our GoFundMe page and our families and our employers...so thank you so much, Western New York," they said.

You can see the short film in full here and you can keep track of what is next for the group on their Facebook page.

