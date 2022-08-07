716 Rollers helping kids cope through roller skating following Buffalo mass shooting

"I haven't seen a lot of people focus on young people. I know that there were young people in the Tops store at that time," said Marilyn Young.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local roller skating group has created a program to help kids cope with the emotions they're feeling after the Tops mass shooting and they're doing it with roller skating. It's also a way to boost their self-esteem.

Members of 716 Rollers in Western New York are trying to make a difference in the lives of young people in our community with roller skates.

"It stimulates mood. It helps keep you calm. It gets you excited. See I am excited about roller skating," said Marilyn Young, the president of 716 Rollers.

It's a passion the people in this group share.

"My first pair of skates my sister pulled them out of the trashcan. They were junk, but I wore them to the ground. Till this day, that was the best gift I have ever received, because it gave me a hobby that I am passionate about and it gave me a community and that's what we want to do for these kids in our 'Mentoring for Wheels' program," said Katie Anderson, a coach with 716 Rollers.

Members wanted to do something to make a difference and give kids something to do, especially after the shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

It's also a way to cope with the stress that may have come with the pandemic.

"I haven't seen a lot of people focus on young people. I know that there were young people in the store at that time. I know that there were young people affected whether it was their grandmother or auntie or whatever. And I don't think there was enough attention around the young people," Young said.

"There is so much going on in the world, that we just need to keep them happy, full of joy, and as children. Not to grow up too fast. Just enjoy life and skating is a part of it," said Sonji Collyns, another coach with 715 Rollers.

They created a free mentoring program called "Look Cute and Skate" and "Be B.O.L.D and Roll" for kids ages nine to 16.

It's about having fun, but also a chance for them to learn life skills, like how to cope with stress and express their feelings.

"Skating is the carrot to get them there and once they are there we are going to teach them those skills," Young said.

"Also educate them about their community, the history of their community and what they can do to be an asset to their community," said Joseph Young, another coach with 716 Rollers.

A licensed therapist is also part of the program.

"We will also have journaling so we can journal and write up their thoughts and we'll discuss about the 5/14, what did they think about, how did they feel, where were they," Young said.

It's bigger than learning to skate.

"Giving them something to work towards to become better at," Anderson said.

"You have to have ways to destress. You have to have ways, you know what, if I am feeling a certain way, I can go do this certain activity and balance me out and it will make us feel better about the things I have to get done. Nobody wants to stay there. We can all get there, but nobody wants to stay there," Young said.

Their ultimate goal is to change one life at a time and it starts on the rink.