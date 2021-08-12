Local fire station hosting NYS competition

On Saturday, August 21 the Main-Transit Fire Department is set to host a statewide competition at its Main Street station.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Main-Transit Fire Department has a fire-matic team, a competitive firefighting drill team, ironically called the "Slo-Pokes."

On Saturday, August 21 the fire department is set to host a statewide competition at its Main Street station. The event features over 40 teams, and according to the Main-Transit Fire Department, the competition is held in Western New York once every four years.

There are eight action-packed events, featuring teamwork, manpower and even stock-car type vehicles. Most of the competing teams are from the Long Island area.

According to the Main-Transit Fire Department, there will be grandstand seating, food, refreshments and fun for the whole family. Gates open at 8 a.m.