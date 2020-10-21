Local company offering tour of some spooky Buffalo history

The tour is running the whole month of October thanks to No Illusions Tours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is a spooky city. Even our county is Erie.

The No Illusions Tours does toubrs of our great city all year long. For the month of October, they have a theme of Buffalo’s Anomalies. Some points of interest or rather whimsical and some are rather dark, macabre, even deadly.

“The idea was to have unusual things,” said Maria Blair, the company’s owner. “So we break it up with lighter stories like the Buffaloes oldest tree, the cyclorama building which is one of only two cyclorama buildings left in the country, so that’s very anomalous.”

She said just because these things are anomalies doesn’t mean that they’re creepy. Still, she doesn’t hide the fact that a few of the anomalies are a bit chilling. Some of the more alarming events mentioned on the tour are the city’s only public hanging and of course the assassination of President William McKinley.

Blair, a Buffalo native, said that she loves telling the story of her city’s past and its current resurgence.

“I love telling Buffalo’s story,” Blair said. “And proving to people that we are more than just rust and chicken wings and snow.”

The Buffalo anomalies tours are this weekend and next weekend. It is a horse-drawn wagon, so dress for the elements. For more information Or to book your tour, click here.