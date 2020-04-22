BUFFALO, N.Y. — There have been a lot of efforts to bring food from local restaurants and PPE to our healthcare workers in recent weeks. Now, a local boutique is offering a way to gift nurses with something cozy to put on when they get home.

Lace and Day is a high-end shop for lingerie, sleep, and swimwear in Allentown. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, they're shifting the way they do things by putting the focus on their new "Comfort Project." Through the campaign, customers can sponsor a gift bag for a local nurse. They're each filled with cozy essentials like pajamas, socks, robes and even clean boxers and underwear.

"Our goal is to really have things that give a morale boost and give someone a level of comfort and just feeling like they're cared about," Co-Owner Emily Constantine Doren told 2 On Your Side. "Cozy PJ's, socks, underwear. Imagine being a nurse and having a few days reprieve from the laundry cycle."

So far, the Comfort Project has been able to provide about 125 bags to the Kaleida Health and Catholic Healthcare systems, but Constantine says this is just the beginning. The shop is stocking up with more of these types of items and are asking for community support to expand the program.

You can learn how to sponsor a gift bag for a nurse by clicking here.

