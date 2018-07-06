History comes alive on the Fredonia State campus. About 100 re-enactors of various events in American history will be on campus. Area school kids will be a part of the day's activities. Then, the event opens to WNY families afterwards.

Visitors will experience the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the Civil War, as well as Native American culture, the story of the Underground Railroad, and more.

Morning and afternoon sessions have been reserved for middle school and high school students; the event is open to community members Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Find your way to the SUNY campus in Fredonia and follow the signs; the event is free! For more information, check out their website.

