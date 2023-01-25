Little Buffalo offers play space for little Western New Yorkers

The Hertel Avenue center offers art and music classes, and open play times.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Hertel Avenue, there is a boutique play place for toddlers and their parents or grandparents. Little Buffalo was opened in 2020 by a mom with a teaching background.

Little Buffalo has open play times every weekday, but they only allow 10 kids at a time, so it’s highly recommended that you book online ahead of time on their website.

It's not a big place, but they have three different areas. In back is the classroom, where during open play tables are set up for kids and parents to engage in sensory play. The main area up front is divided in the middle, it's broken up in two sections.

They have wooden climbing structures for the kids who want to let off energy and then we have imaginative playcenters which foster kids' creativity. And those areas have rotating themes. For example, right now there's a veterinarian, and a pizzeria for children to play around.