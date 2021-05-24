Literacy Buffalo Niagara calls on community to host Scrabble parties

Scrabble Fest raises both awareness and funds to help people learn to read and write.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This one is for all the die-hard Scrabblers out there.

Literacy Buffalo Niagara is calling on the community to host Scrabble parties at their homes, place of businesses, or churches. The parties are to raise both awareness and funds to help fight illiteracy in Western New York.

The non-profit organization serves more than 140,000 people in Erie and Niagara counties who struggle with basic literacy. Executive Director Tara Schafer says they've been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

"Most of our clients were in situations where they were essential workers, working on the front lines and becoming more succeptible to getting Covid-19," she told 2 On Your Side. "So it has really risen to the top of the challenges that we've seen during the pandemic."

Scrabble Fest is an initiative that promotes having fun through gaming while raising awareness and funds to fight illiteracy in our region. To donate towards these efforts you can now text: LBNSCRABBLE to 919-99.#scrabble #literacymatters #socialdistancing #maskup #familytime pic.twitter.com/H00zs92Gdw — Literacy Buffalo Niagara (@LiteracyBuffalo) March 26, 2021

While in past years, a winner from each individual party was invited to compete in the Scrabble Fest finals, the championships are on hold for another year due to the pandemic. If you're interested in hosting a Scrabble party, Literacy Buffalo Niagara asks you to do it before June 15th.