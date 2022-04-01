Let's Goat Buffalo thanks community for surplus of Christmas tree donations

The goat landscaping company asked for donations for the goats to eat this winter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the days after Christmas, Buffalo's only goat landscaping company, Let's Goat Buffalo, put out a call to the community. They wanted people to consider donating their live Christmas trees to the herd, rather than tossing them to the curb this year. Not only do the goats find the trees delicious, but the needles are also full of vitamins and nutrients, and it provides them with an engaging activity do to all winter long.

So many Western New Yorkers have already dropped a tree off to the goats at their home on Alpine Made Farm in South Wales, Owner Jennifer Zeitler says they now have a surplus. But that doesn't mean they're going to stop collecting trees.

In a statement to 2 On Your Side, Zeitler said, "The response to the call for trees has surpassed any other year, and we have an abundance of trees for the goats to eat that will last us through spring. We are now sharing trees with other farms and animal rescues! We can accept trees and plan to use them in other ways to assist the goats, like chipping any extra trees for bedding."

She went on to say, "I want to express how grateful I am. Buffalo never fails to show up for this hometown herd!"

Let's Goat Buffalo will be accepting tree donations at the farm through January 15th.