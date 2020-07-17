Let's Goat Buffalo encourages community to help clean cemetery in disrepair

The herd will be providing goatscaping services to Concordia Cemetery for free on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's favorite four-legged landscapers are back at it, and they're hoping to inspire others to help them clean up a Buffalo cemetery in disrepair.

The Let's Goat Buffalo herd are the sustainable little landscapers you can hire to clear brush in a way that's environmentally friendly and doesn't use pesticides or pollutants. Plus, they're pretty cute. The goats just wrapped up a two week project working at Silo City.

Friday, they'll be grazing at Concordia Cemetery in Buffalo. They're donating their goatscaping to encourage others to come clean out the historic site, too.

The Let’s Goat Buffalo herd has moved on to Concordia Cemetery in Buffalo, where they’ll be grazing today. They’re encouraging the community to grab mowers or weed wackers and come help, too. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/3p3UdGKhcq — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) July 17, 2020

"There's over 17,000 Buffalo residents buried there, including many war veterans, and it is in disrepair," said Let's Goat Buffalo Owner Jen Zeitler. "So, there's a great group of volunteers that are coming together on a regular basis, mowing, and weed wacking, taking great care, and trying to bring that cemetery up to the level of honor that it deserves. The goats are going to be munching on the grass and we're calling on anybody that would like to come join them, grab a weed wacker or a lawn mower or learn a little bit more about the cemetery.

Let's Goat Buffalo ran a successful 'Goat Fund Me' over the winter that helped them double their herd size and renovate a bus to use as transportation, making it easier to do these type of projects.