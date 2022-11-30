'Left-handed Bandit' gaining a positive reputation

A Buffalo artist's portfolio ranges from business logos to 30-foot murals.

Tyshaun Tyson has an interesting nickname and is developing a reputation as a rising artist in Western New York.

A Buffalo man, and graduate of Performing Arts High School and Buffalo State College, Tyson now makes a living as an artist and creator in Buffalo. He paints murals, works on canvas, designs T-shirts and logos.

The nickname "left-handed bandit" came from his mom after he got in trouble at school winning an impromptu art competition in lunch class as a first grader.

Tyson is a muralist for hire, and his website sells artwork, apparel, gift items and more. His style is ever evolving and it’s hard to believe that one person created so many different images.