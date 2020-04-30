BUFFALO, N.Y. — Growing your own herbs and veggies is a good way to pass the time while social distancing, and it limits the amount of trips you're taking to the store.

Mike Badding at Badding Brother's Farm Market says there are a lot of herbs that will do well if you plant them now, despite the chillier spring temperatures. He says those include hearty perennial herbs such as mint and thyme. However, Badding says to wait to plant other popular herbs that do better in the summer, including basil, cilantro, and dill. If you want to plant those now, he suggests putting them in a container you can take inside overnight.

As for veggies, says any of the cold crops are okay to plant right now, too.

"I've got kale, broccoli, cauliflower would also fall under that," Badding told 2 On Your Side. "These guys can take it cold. They have no problem being planted outside now, we grow them outside in the containers because they prefer it cold, they don't like it being too warm in the greenhouse. "

Badding added that other cold crops include cabbage and Brussels sprouts. He suggests waiting a few more months for best results with tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini and squash.

Many local garden centers are open for online orders and curbside pickup. Badding Brothers will open to the public again this Friday, May 1.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Buffalo Earth Week goes virtual with online challenges

RELATED: Olmsted Parks Conservancy spring prep, virtual giving campaign underway

RELATED: Eden farm sending smiles to seniors in local nursing homes