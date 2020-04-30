BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spending time in your garden is a good way to get outside while social distancing and distract yourself with some color, but experts say the plants that are flying off the shelves at garden centers right now are the ones that go inside your house.

Anna Badding of Badding Brother's Farm Market said houseplants are the banana bread of the gardening world during the coronavirus pandemic. As people spend more time in their homes than ever, they're bringing in plants to beautify their spaces.

When it comes to taking care of your new houseplants, Badding says they don't need as much water as you might think.

"Over-watering is the number one killer of houseplants," she told 2 On Your Side. "They're inside not receiving a ton of light, so you really have to be careful with how much you're watering them."

Light is also a big concern when it comes to indoor plants.

"You'll see pictures on Instagram of a plant in this dark corner that's not getting any sunlight. It's not there permanently, that's being staged. Making sure that your plants have the adequate amount of light really is what is going to lead to success with them. "

For a list of low-light tolerant houseplants, click here.

As for your outdoor gardens, Badding said it all starts with the soil. Before you plant anything, you want to make sure it's prepped and refreshed to start the season. Badding said perennials are safe to plant right now, while we're still experiencing cooler temperatures overnight. They're some of her favorites and can take the cold weather. Containers and hanging baskets are also a good tool to protect your plants from the chilly overnight air. Just remember to bring them inside at night.

Online Resources for Gardeners:

Badding Brothers Farm Market re-opens to the public Friday, May 1. They also have options for online ordering and curbside pickup.

RELATED: Learn How 2 Plant Your Own Herbs and Vegetables

RELATED: How 2 Learn: Expert tips for at-home haircuts and color

RELATED: How 2 Learn a new language