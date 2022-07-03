Layups for Luca 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament registration underway

The tournament happening on April 2 raises money for the Live Like Luca, Luca S. Calanni Foundation to help disadvantaged children in WNY play sports.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is celebrating a kids basketball tournament that is raising money for a good cause.

Registration for the Layups for Luca 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament has been extended through Tuesday, March 8.

More than 50 teams have already signed up for the tournament happening Saturday, April 2, at St. Francis High School and other gyms in Hamburg.

It's in honor of 11-year-old Luca Calanni who died in January 2020 from complications with the flu.

The proceeds of the tournament go to the Live Like Luca, Luca S. Calanni Foundation which gives kids who might not otherwise be able to participate in sports the opportunities to do so. Luca's dad said his son talked about wanting to start a foundation like that before his passing, and now it's a way to keep his son's memory alive. The foundation has given out $75,000 in grants since its inception two years ago.

"We see that the amount of kids we've been able to help thus far and what we have on the horizon to help, it's a lasting legacy for what he was all about and we believe that he can still leave an imprint on Western New York," said Roger Calanni, Luca's father.

The Layups for Luca Tournament is open to all boys and girls in Western New York in grades 4 through 12. Three games are guaranteed and it costs $100 per team.

Click here to register.

Organizations that would like to apply for a Live Like Luca grant can find more information here.