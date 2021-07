Kin Loch offers U-pick & creative classes focusing on the fragrant flowers they grow.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Kin Loch Farmstead is a lavender farm and event venue in Cambria. Owner Alexandra Plante dreamed of opening a lavender farm one day, and WNYers benefit from her vision!

They offer fresh lavender, U-pick, and they have classes using lavender and other herbs. It's also a lovely venue for events like weddings, showers and other events.