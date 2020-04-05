BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the start of Food Truck Tuesdays, an author series and a Mother's Day market, this time of year is usually the start of the busy season for Larkin Square.

Since they can't host people in the square for public events right now, Larkin's Vice President and Director of Fun Leslie Zemsky said they're finding other ways to connect people with individuals and businesses they might be missing.

Throughout the pandemic, Larkin Square has been posting recipe ideas from the chefs at the Square's restaurants and local food trucks. Zemsky is also continuing her popular author series featuring authors with Buffalo connections. She's been interviewing them over Zoom and posting the videos to Larkin's website. She encourages people to purchase the books they discuss from a local bookshop such as Talking Leaves on Elmwood Avenue, if they're able.

"I hope people just enjoy it purely for the conversation.Then it might inspire them to get one of their books," Zemsky told 2 On Your Side. "I've found reading to be a very peaceful activity to do right now. I know a lot of times you just have to block things out and it's a real treat to sit down and read a book. So whether its one of their books or another book, I hope it's a very pleasant 15 minutes."

To check out the videos in the author series, click here.

For Mother's Day, Larkin Square also would have hosted a vendor market offering gifts from different local businesses. There is a virtual version of the market happening online this week, with local vendors who offer curbside pickup or delivery for flowers, wine, jewelry, sweets and more.

To shop the Mother's Day market, click here.

