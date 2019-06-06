BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're less than one month away from what will be one of the biggest celebrations Buffalo's waterfront has ever seen.

On the Fourth of July, twelve historic tall ships will sail into to Buffalo's waterfront and dock there for the Basil Port of Call: Buffalo, which runs through July 7th. They will arrive in a Parade of Sail, beginning at 3 p.m. on July 4th. The ceremony will feature bagpipes and music from the 80-member Buffalo Niagara Concert Band. Once the ships are docked, families are invited to experience the waterfront festival, which will celebrate Buffalo's maritime heritage.

Channel 2's Scott Levin sat down with Joseph Basil, Sr., who will serve as honorary commodore for the event.

"It's a pleasure is what it is," Basil said of the honor. "This will be an historic event for the City of Buffalo and the people of Western New York. It's probably the first time anything this big has hit the city. "It will attract people from all over, to see these ships in our harbor that you can go on, ride on if you want to buy a ticket. The City of Buffalo will be honored, and this will be historic. Everyone can come and see what these tall ships are about."

Organizers say the best vantage point for the Parade of Sail on the Fourth of July will be the Outer Harbor. You can learn more about the schedule of events by clicking here.