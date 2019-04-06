BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lancaster High School marching band has been invited to represent New York State at this years National Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu.

The parade will take place in December to honor the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the band will represent not only the state of New York, but also its veterans.

Now the band is asking for help from the community to get there.

They've planned a series of fundraising events, some of which listed below:

Rock 'Em Out Car Wash: June 9th, Tops Express: 470 Aurora St., 10am to 6pm

Craft and Vendor Fair: June 22nd-23rd, Twin District Fire Hall William St Lancaster, 11am 4pm

Bring on the Heat Meat Raffle: August 30th, 142 Laverack Ave St. Mary HS Hall, 6pm to 10pm

