BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lancaster Legends Marching Band represented New York State and its veterans in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday evening.

The band can be seen just after the 2:18 mark of the live stream on the parade's website.

The Legends have spent the last three months fundraising to make the trip with 78 members and 18 chaperones. The band was chosen to participate because of their strong reputation around New York State.

