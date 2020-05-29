Lakeshore community holding pay-it-forward food drive Saturday

Parishoners will collect food and personal care items on Saturday outside St. Anthony's Church

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has left people who may not normally need help buying food, wondering where their next meal is coming from. That's why the Lakeshore community is coming together to help their neighbors with a food drive this weekend.

It's happening at St. Anthony's Church off of Route 5 on Saturday. Some parishioners recently got together and realized that more members of their community were hurting than they'd ever seen before, due to the unemployment crisis.

They'll be collecting canned goods and toiletries for the Operation Good Neighbor food pantry in North Evans. Co-Chair Matt Burke said he sees this as a way for people who are able to help right now to pay it forward.

"I think a lot of people are still scared," Burke told 2 On Your Side. "Let's help people today so that when they get back on their feet, maybe they can help somebody else later on down the down. That's what we say, the city of good neighbors. So let's get it going and let's rock."