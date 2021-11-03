Kubed Root Microgreenery looks to bring flavor to Buffalo

The farm in the city's Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood is proving big flavor can come in small packages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eli Martinez is the owner of a microgreenery in Buffalo, called Kubed Root.

If you aren't sure what a microgreenery is, it's an indoor farm, but a place to grow, microgreens. For example: a microgeen is a seedling or a sprout of an herb or a vegetable. They're usually harvested after about two weeks of planting.

When we spoke with Eli Martinez about his goal he said, "The goal is actually to create a company which can provide space for urban growers. So if you are a gardener or a farmer who wants to start a farm but you don't have the space, we want to be able to provide that space for them. We are basically creating an indoor community garden."

Martinez says they rent out the greenhouse space, giving people in the city access to the space and the infrastructure to start growing their own fruit or produce.