EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Setup for the return of a large music and art festival is underway at Knox Farm in East Aurora.

Borderland Music and Arts Festival features more than two dozen bands performing on three stages throughout the weekend. It celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region, set in one of the most scenic and storied grounds in New York State.

The music portion of festival will be headlined by Gov’t Mule, led by former Allman Brothers guitarist, Warren Haynes, and progressive bluegrass band, Greensky Bluegrass. Other notable acts in the lineup include Mavis Staples, Shakey Graves, Rayland Baxter, The Wood Brothers, and The Infamous Stringdusters.

Throughout the event, The Knox Farm stables will be converted to "Artisan Alley," where people can interact with sculptures, wood craftsmen, metal smiths, urban designers, and glass artisans from across the region, along with other local vendors. There's even an instrument petting zoo for children.

In addition to music and culture, Borderland offers a diverse array of locally sourced food and drink options. This year’s brewery line-up includes East Aurora's own 42 North (which features an awesome IPA named after the festival), 12 Gates Brewing Company, Community Beer Works, Blackbird Cider Works, Flying Bison Brewery, Resurgence Brewing, Rohrbach Brewing Company, and Collective Arts.

For tickets and more information, visit the Borderland Festival website here.