Lots of guys love their cars but the story the story we're sharing today of a man and his Mustang will leave you speechless.

First, though, recently online giant Amazon tried out some brick and mortar stores and it went really well. They have three locations of their so-called "cashier less" stores in Seattle and recently added a fourth in Chicago. Now they're planning 3-thousand more.

Amazon GO stores are basically mini-marts.

Shoppers scan their Amazon GO app when they walk in, choose whatever food and drinks they want and then just go--no lines, no checkout, no register.

Purchases are automatically charged to shoppers' accounts.

Play it again, Santa.

Here's something you may see on few lists to Mr. Claus this holiday season.

The original Play-Station is making a comeback.

SONY is following Nintendo's lead by launching a retro-style gaming console.

It's a mini-version of the original, comes with two replica controllers and 20 pre-loaded games.

It costs about 100 dollars and debuts in December.

Some retailers are already taking pre-orders.

Wesley Ryan was overcome with emotion after his kids surprised him with a 1993 Mustang GT.

The tears were coming for a completely different reason.

The car is the same car he sold 17 years ago to help pay for his wife's cancer treatment.

He called the car Christine and it was his pride and joy and the family made a lot of memories driving that car around but when mom Laura got cancer and the medical bills were piling up, Wes sold the car.

All these years later his children found Christine, where else, but on the Internet.

The best news is that Laura is cancer-free and that sort of spurred the kids to say, "we have to go find that car."

I'm not crying, you're crying.

