Kids Day raising money for Oishei and Cradle Beach

Tops and the Buffalo News are teaming up again to distribute special editions of the paper in exchange for donations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets and the Buffalo News are teaming up once again to raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital and Cradle Beach.

Volunteers spent their Saturday morning distributing special editions of the newspaper in exchange for donations. The Kids Day editions shares inspiring stories that show how community support is making a difference. The papers were distributed at more than 40 Tops locations across the region.

Christa Stokes, of Buffalo, knows firsthand the life-saving work done at Oishei Children's Hospital.

She spent a lot of time at Oishei with both of her sons, but especially with Avery. He was born at just 27 weeks after Stokes had pregnancy complications. Avery spent seven months at the hospital while his lungs developed and he got stronger.

Stokes says she can't thank the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff enough for everything they did for her son and for her.

"Just leaving the hospital the first night without Avery was just the worst thing ever. It was really hard," said Stokes. "His primaries made everything just a little bit easier. A lot easier. They were like his second moms."

Avery finally graduated from the NICU on June 20, 2022. The folks at Oishei lined the hallway as Stokes pushed Avery in a stroller while he was wearing his little graduation cap.