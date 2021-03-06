Kiddieland at the Herschell Carrousel Museum has reopened

There are four rides outside, all targeted for toddlers and young children.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Herschell Carrousel Museum in North Tonawanda has reopened its popular outdoor park for youngsters.

It’s called Kiddieland Testing Park because many decades ago, the factory, which assembled amusement rides, would assemble and test the rides before they were disassembled and shipped to customers all across the United States.

There are four rides outside, all targeted for toddlers and young children.

There are two working carousels inside the museum. No masks are required outside, but are requested inside.