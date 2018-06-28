Daybreak's resident wingnuts are celebrating Western New York one surprising roadside wonder at a time.

Every trip involves Kevin surprising Kate with a new location. This time, though, they were both surprised by what they found in Niagara Falls.

A home owned by Isaiah Robertson, who is also known as "Prophet Isaiah", and his wife Gloria draws visitors from all over the world. Its many colors and intricate designs are truly a remarkable thing to behold.

During their visit, Kate and Kevin met two people from Wisconsin who were headed to Niagara Falls but, having heard about the house, had to see it for themselves.

Isaiah is currently hospitalized with some health issues. Gloria spoke with Kevin and Kate about their home explaining Isaiah was inspired by a vision from God to paint the home. Their house has sometimes been called the Second Coming house. They welcome visitors and are eager to share a message of peace and love.

Check out the video to see this amazing place.

