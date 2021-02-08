Kenmore's Anita Alvarez, partner now ranked 12th, tied for last spot to move on to artistic swimming finals

The change happened after members of the team from Greece reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and had to drop out.

TOKYO, Japan — The chances of making it artistic swimming finals just got a better for Kenmore's Anita Alvarez and her partner, Lindi Schroeder. The pair entered Tuesday's tech duet preliminaries tied for 12th, after ending Monday's free duet preliminaries tied for the 13th spot, after the Greek team dropped out due to reported COVID cases among the athletes.

That means now all Alvarez and Schroeder have to do is stay in the 12th place spot, or move up higher, make it to the medal round on Wednesday.

2 On Your Side caught up with Anita's mom after the free routine preliminary on Monday morning. She says Anita and Lindi are stronger than some of the other countries ahead of them in the tech routine, so they were hoping for some good results.

"Top 12 go into the final competition, so we'd like to slide up to there," she said. "Usually there's not a whole lot of movement, unfortunately. You won't see a whole lot of upsets. So that would be nice if we could squeak in."

As the tech round got underway Tuesday, the USA Artistic Swimming account tweeted, "our hearts go out to the Greek swimming athletes!"