Daybreak's Kate Welshofer had a few thoughts about all this Vontae Davis business.

Here they are:

I had no idea the Buffalo Bills were doing a sequel to Office Space, but I am here for it. A lot of it was kind of predictable, but I tell you what, that plot twist. Never saw it coming. I mean, what will they do next?

No.

Seriously.

Say what you will about Vontae Davis, but who among us hasn't wished one of our co-workers would just leave in the middle of the day and never come back? Maybe you've thought about doing it yourself!

Who are we kidding?

You've definitely thought about it.

I take my role as Western New York's weird aunt seriously and I want to remind you all as you head out into the world today that there is a right and wrong way to do things and just because a professional athlete does it doesn't mean its okay for you to do it too.

As my mother used to say, "if the Buffalo Bills jumped off a bridge..."

Wait. Would it.....would it benefit the franchise?

I'm spit balling.

Anyhoo, I'm a lemons into lemonade kind of gal and you know how much I love Hallmark movies.

So, Hallmark, if you're listening (I'm sure they're big fans of the show), put this in your 12 Days of Christmas:

A fed-up football player quits in the middle of a game and retires to Vermont to get away from it all where he saves the town's failing high school team and a bankrupt Christmas tree farm.

We'll call it "All I Vontae for Christmas."

In the meantime, I think I can probably speak for at least a few Bills fans when I say, "yeaaaah. We're gonna need you to go ahead and show up on Sunday."

© 2018 WGRZ