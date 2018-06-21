I'd like a word with you. Yes...you.

A thousand new words have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary all in an effort to stay current.

The include binge watch, spoiler alert, mainsplain, neckbeard, even YOLO.

And here's a new one: brencheese. I've never heard anyone say this but I endorse it fully.

It's when you eat bread and cheese together.

Say it aloud: brencheese.

Big news in the sports drink world — are words I am saying for some reason.

Gatorade is launching a sugar-free version of itself this week. Gatorade Zero has no sugar, and no carbs. For comparison, regular Gatorade has about 34 grams of sugar.

The sugar-free version currently comes in three flavors--which all probably still taste vaguely like the color they are but also cannot truly be identified.

And finally--luggage tags are for losers and so are those sad little ribbons I've been tying on my suitcase. If you really want to know which bag is yours, get a Head Case Cover.

They retail for between about $25 and $40. It covers your suitcase with your face.

Now you can really haul around your baggage for all to see.

