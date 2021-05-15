Kangaroos For Hire

Niagara County Down Under has a collection of animals that includes kangaroos and wallabies, and they are available to events in Western New York. The population of Australian-native animals are well taken care of and socialized. They are comfortable around humans and are safe to be around.
Due to improving Covid conditions in New York, the family is optimistic that they will be adding events and opportunities for WNYers to interact with their kangaroos. They can be booked for smaller events already, and there is a summer camp for kids in the works. Find Niagara County Down Under on Facebook.